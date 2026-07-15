Psychologists Say These 5 Red Flags Mean Your Friendship Is More One-Sided Than You Realize

Friendships are one of the only relationships you actually choose, which makes it especially exhausting when you’re the only one acting like it.

A 2025 review in a psychology journal put some hard numbers behind what most people feel intuitively—reciprocal friendships are associated with better mental health, lower stress, and higher well-being. Imbalanced ones do the opposite, sometimes in ways that go beyond just feeling bad. Psychology Today recently outlined the signs, and here’s what the research actually shows.

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You always make the first move

Think about the last ten texts in your thread with this person. How many of them did you send? Social exchange theory suggests that when one person is doing most of the reaching out, the imbalance is noticed even if nobody’s consciously keeping score. Research on how friendships survive over time found that mutual effort is the main thing holding them together. If you pull that away, what’s left is one person maintaining a friendship that the other is simply occupying.

Every conversation is about them

There’s a term in communication research for what happens when someone consistently steers every conversation back to themselves: conversational narcissism. University of Texas researcher Anita Vangelisti identified it as an extreme self-focus in conversation, where one person habitually shifts topics to themselves or glazes over when others speak. People who do this are rated significantly lower on social attraction—and the pattern usually gets worse over time, not better.

You leave interactions feeling drained

If you consistently leave this person feeling more depleted than when you arrived, that’s not a personality clash—research from 2000 found it’s a documented phenomenon with actual health consequences. Friends who make too many demands or prove chronically unreliable create social strain that shows up in well-being scores, not just bad moods. The study found that it didn’t matter whether people liked the friend in question. The toll was the same either way.

You’re constantly making excuses for them

“They’ve had a hard week.” “My text probably got buried.” Some benefit of the doubt is healthy—most of the time, you’re probably right. But when rationalization becomes the default response to a long pattern of slights and no-shows, research on friendship deterioration suggests you’ve crossed from charitable into covering for something. At a certain point, the excuses stop reflecting their circumstances and start reflecting their character.

The friendship would disappear if you stopped maintaining it

Research on what psychologists call self-silencing—suppressing your own needs to keep a relationship intact—found strong associations with depression in people who do it long-term. Keeping a friendship alive through guilt or obligation extracts a very real psychological price, even when the friendship looks fine from the outside.

What to actually do about a one-sided friendship

Psychology Today suggests two approaches before writing anything off. The first is pulling back deliberately and watching what happens—if the friend notices and reaches out, that tells you something. If the friendship evaporates, that tells you something too. The second is naming it directly, without blame. Something like: “I feel like I’ve been the one initiating most of our contact lately—have you noticed that?” How they respond will tell you everything you need to know.

Not every friendship that fades is a failure. Some run their course. But there’s a difference between a friendship that wound down naturally and one that was being held together entirely by your effort.