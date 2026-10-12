Psychologists Say This Is One of the Worst Habits for Your Relationship. Here’s Why.

You’ve probably done it this week. Your partner says they’ll handle the holiday plans this year, and your eyes go straight to the ceiling. Last year’s Thanksgiving disaster is still fresh in your memory, and their track record with booking flights is enough to give you a panic attack. But relationship researchers say that little eye roll is one of the worst habits you can bring into a relationship.

Psychologist John Gottman studied thousands of couples to identify which behaviors are most likely to end a relationship. He identified four destructive communication habits: criticism, defensiveness, stonewalling, and contempt. Of the four, contempt was the strongest predictor of divorce. We’re talking sarcasm, mockery, name-calling, and the face you make when your partner explains something you’ve heard approximately 900 times.

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And the effects aren’t limited to how miserable you make each other. Researchers have also found a connection between contempt and physical health.

Your Immune System Might Hate Your Relationship, Too

As if arguing about the minutia of everyday life wasn’t exhausting enough, there’s a health angle.

According to the Gottman Institute, couples who regularly treat each other with contempt are more likely to get infectious illnesses, including colds and the flu. Researchers have found an association between contempt and getting sick, but exactly how the two are connected remains an open question.

The Eye Rolls, Sighs, and Little Insults

Some people have perfected the art of making their partner feel stupid without saying much. An exaggerated sigh, a smirk, or that tone of voice that makes an otherwise innocent “Okay” sound insulting.

Certified Gottman therapist Christianne Judy told St. Louis Magazine that she sees eye-rolling most often in couples therapy. Gottman therapist Jinashree Rajendrakumar has also pointed out that people aren’t always aware of their own contemptuous gestures.

And it’s easy to see how this becomes a habit. Your partner asks a perfectly reasonable question, and you respond like they’re the dumbest person you’ve ever met. After enough of those exchanges, they’ll probably think twice before asking you anything again.

So, How Do You Stop Doing It?

First, you have to recognize the behavior. Licensed marriage and family therapist Moraya Seeger DeGeare told Paired, “Contempt will only change in a relationship when the person understands the impact of their behavior and starts to address it.”

Gottman’s approach encourages people to explain how they feel without attacking their partner’s character. If those holiday reservations are still nonexistent in mid-November, say you’re stressed and ask when they’re getting booked. Keep the speech about their inability to accomplish anything without adult supervision in your head.

And then there’s the boring business of saying thank you. Coffee made, dinner handled, prescriptions picked up. The Gottman Institute recommends regularly expressing appreciation to help couples rebuild respect.

As John and Julie Gottman told Cosmopolitan, “The relationship is only doomed if neither partner wants to change and instead keeps blaming the other partner for all of the relationship problems.”

You can love someone and still think they’re being an idiot about holiday travel. Just remember that you chose this person, presumably for reasons unrelated to their ability to book a reasonably priced flight to Cleveland.