Psychologists Say This Simple Habit Can Make You a Much Happier Person

Before the overthinking kicks in, there’s usually a knowing. A job offer, a relationship, a move—the gut feels something almost immediately, and then the pro-con list buries it. That signal deserves more credit than it gets, and learning to follow it might be one of the more reliable paths to actual happiness.

Psychologist Mark Travers, writing in Psychology Today, calls this intuition alignment—a trainable skill rooted in how the brain actually processes experience. The starting point is Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman’s dual process theory, from his 2011 book Thinking, Fast and Slow, which describes two modes of thinking: System 1, fast and pattern-driven, and System 2, slow and deliberate.

Videos by VICE

Culturally, System 2 is the one we’ve been taught to trust. Kahneman spent decades making the case that System 1 earns more credit than it gets. It runs on emotional memory and pattern recognition that analytical thinking can’t access at speed.

The three-part framework

Research out of the European Journal of Psychology in 2022 tracked something it called self-connection—staying aware of your internal states, accepting them, and letting them actually drive your decisions. People who did all three reported better self-esteem, more energy, and higher well-being overall.

Getting awareness without acceptance, or acceptance without action, doesn’t close the loop. A feeling you acknowledge and then override is still a feeling you ignored. That distinction is what separates the advice from the habit.

The body’s role

Damasio’s studies in the 1990s found that patients with damage to the brain’s decision-making centers kept making bad choices even when they consciously knew better—because the body’s warning signals weren’t getting through. His somatic marker hypothesis argued that physical sensations associated with past experiences quietly steer decisions, usually before the thinking brain has even registered a question.

A 2020 Frontiers in Psychology study found that those physiological signals shape choices faster than deliberate reasoning can. The brain’s ability to read and use them is called interoception. It can be trained, and research shows it actually doesn’t take very long—a few days of focused mindfulness practice produced measurable improvement in participants.

3 ways to start Trusting your gut

The pre-decision body check. Before any meaningful choice, pause 30 seconds and scan your body. Notice tightness, ease, heaviness, warmth. Don’t interpret anything yet—just observe. The alignment journal. Once a day, note one decision you made and whether you followed your gut or overrode it, and what happened. Over time, this builds the feedback loop that sharpens intuitive accuracy. The morning window. Ten to fifteen minutes before the day starts, no phone, no agenda. Research found that even brief body-focused mindfulness practice measurably improved participants’ ability to read internal signals.

Most people aren’t bad at making decisions. They’re just better at talking themselves out of the right ones.