PUBG Battlegrounds Stellar Blade Skins Revealed – First Look at Eve & All Outfits

The PUBG Battlegrounds Stellar Blade skins have just been revealed. A new trailer just gave us our first look at the premium Stellar Blade cosmetic, and all of the EVE outfits that players can unlock in the battle royale.

PUBG Stellar Blade Skins Revealed (All Eve Outfits)

Screenshot: PUBG Studios, Shift Up

PUBG Studios has just released a new trailer that has revealed all of the Stellar Blade EVE skins coming to the game. The new collab sees the popular battle royale teaming up with Shift Up’s beloved protagonist. EVE will also be a PUBG Contender skin, meaning it will be a premium cosmetic that players can progressively upgrade to unlock new outfits.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, the trailer also confirmed which three EVE nano suits will be included in the PUBG Stellar Blade crossover. Based on the short trailer, here are the three skins that players will be able to unlock with the premium EVE Contender cosmetic:

Planet Diving Suit (7th)

War Dress

Comfort Force

Screenshot: Shift Up

All PUBG Contender #003: EVE Skins (First Look)

For your convenience, we are also going to post HD images below to give you a first look at what the PUBG Stellar Blade EVE skins look like in-game:

Planet Diving Suit

Screenshot: PUBG Studios, Shift Up

War Dress

Screenshot: PUBG Studios, Shift Up

Comfort Force

Screenshot: PUBG Studios, Shift Up

Screenshot: PUBG Studios, Shift Up

The PUBG Stellar Blade skin release date is Wednesday, April 8 on PC and Thursday, April 16, 2026 on consoles. So unfortunately, PS5 and Xbox Series X players are going to have to wait an extra week before they can get their hands on the new EVE cosmetics.

As far as when the cosmetics will be available in-game, they typically go live in the store following server maintenance. On PC, that usually happens at midnight PT, and 1 AM PT for consoles.

PUBG EVE Skin Prices

Play video

At the time of writing, a pricing for the PUBG Stellar Blade EVE skin has not yet been confirmed. However, since this is a Contender skin, players can expect to pay a lot for it. As I mentioned earlier, this is a progressive cosmetic that players can unlock new looks with.

Unfortunately the only information provided in the trailer was a brief summary of the collab. “From savior to survivor. In the Battlegrounds, survival is the only rule. EVE engaged. Survival begins.” However, fans of the Shift Up RPG should get ready to spend a lot of money if they want to unlock all three Nano Suits in the battle royale.