Public Access T.V. Get Feral in Their Video for “Patti Peru”



PATV shot by Jonah Freud

If you’re in NYC make sure to get your ass out of bed promptly to catch Public Access TV’s set at Governor’s Ball. The feisty indie rock quartet have been busy cutting their teeth in the past touring the US and all over Europe and sharing stages with everyone from Weezer to Gang of Four to The Strokes, to their spirit animals Hinds. They also had their place of residence burned to the ground last year but that’s another story.

Videos by VICE

Below is the premiere for their video for “Patti Peru”—a short which they directed themselves and sees singer John getting kidnapped while strolling down the street having a cup of coffee. Who says NYC’s all safe streets?



“The band and I spend 90% of our time together,” he explains. “We all live right next to each other so we’re constantly hanging even when we’re off tour. Like brothers this means we fight a lot both physically and emotionally. For this video we figured a good way to get out some tension would be to kill each other on screen… it’s always love though.”

PATV Live Dates

June 3rd – Governor’s Ball Music Festival – New York City, NY

June 4th – Brooklyn Bowl – New York City, NY *Supporting Albert Hammond Jr.*

June 10th – Bonnaroo Music Festival – Manchester, TN

July 10th – i-Days Music Festival – Milan, Italy

July 12th – Brixton Electric – London, UK *Supporting Fidlar*

July 16th – Truck Music Festival – Oxfordshire, UK

July 23rd – Old Blue Last, London UK

July 30th – Soup Kitchen, Manchester UK

July 31st – Y Not Music Festival – Derbyshire, UK



+ More shows TBA