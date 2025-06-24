Public Enemy Takes on Gun Violence and ‘Crooked Politicians’ in New Song ‘March Madness’

Public Enemy is so back.

I’m a few days late on this but, on Juneteenth, the legendary hip-hop group dropped a new song, “March Madness” — amid their ongoing world tour — and it’s a bold, protest track calling a community to action against “crooked politicians” and the epidemic of gun violence.

“Too much talk, we know you don’t care … and 911 is still a joke,” Flavor Flav declares in the song, referencing one of the group’s biggest songs, from their 1990 record Fear of a Black Planet (one of the greatest rap albums of all time). Chuck D adds, “Kids are supposed to have fun — none of this ‘run for cover for your life,’ son … even kindergarten needs security … parents dropping their children in fear.”

All immediate proceeds from the track will be donated to The Black Music Action Coalition Human Rights Fund and Everytown, a non-profit organization against gun violence.

In a statement on the song, Flavor Flav said: “It was an honor to work with the students from Harvard, Berklee, and Howard Universities to create a protest anthem about important issues we are facing as human beings right now. It’s horrible what’s going on right now around the world and especially here. I hate it. But I got a voice and a platform and we are still fighting the power and for positive change all these years later.”

Chuck D added: “Gun violence is not normal behavior, but it’s been going on for so long that it’s normalized. We need to treat it like the sickness and the epidemic that it is.”

Public Enemy on tour:

June 24: Melkweg – Amsterdam, NL

June 25: OLT Rivierenhof – Antwerp, BE

June 27: Royal Albert Hall – London, UK

June 29: Eskelunden (Guns N’ Roses support) – Viby J, Denmark

July 2: Granasen Arena (Guns N’ Roses support) – Trondheim, Norway

July 4: Tele2 Arena (Guns N’ Roses support) – Johanneshov, Sweden

July 7: Tampere Stadium (Guns N’ Roses support) – Tampere, Finland

July 10: Kaunas Arena (Guns N’ Roses support) – Kauno Savivaldybe, Lithuania

July 12: PEG Narodowy (Guns N’ Roses support) – Warsaw, Poland

July 14: Arena Wien – Vienna, Austria

July 15: Puskas Arena (Guns N’ Roses support) – Budapest, Hungary

July 18: USCE Park (Guns N’ Roses support) – Belgrade, Serbia

July 21: Vassill Levski Stadium (Guns N’ Roses support) – Sofia, Bulgaria

July 22: Technopolis City of Athens – Athens, Greece

July 26: Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI

September 6: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, CA

September 12: Rifflandia Festival – Victoria, BC

September 13: North Eats – Asbury Park, NJ

September 14: Asbury Park, NJ

September 20: Piedmont Park – Atlanta, GA

September 27: Forest Park – St. Louis, MO