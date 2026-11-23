Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper Chuck D is famously known for his time in the defining rap duo, Public Enemy. On November 21, 2026, Chuck D took to X to make a bold declaration and comparison. He stated, “I experienced the 1970s … Drake is unquestionably the Elton John of Rap.” X users took to the comments to try to understand what exactly Chuck D meant by that statement.

Many didn’t agree with this assessment. One commenter referred to Drake as a “disingenuous devil who outwardly displays grandiose spectacles of philanthropy while secretly being a complete douchebag when it comes to matters that need actual humanity and genuine empathy only a real one-on-one convo can achieve.” To this overstated response, Chuck D added, “He did something to you directly? Personally? Just asking…”

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This has been a theme in recent years. Aside from Drake continuing to dominate the charts year after year, he’s consistently taking heat from ridicule. Another X user responded with, “No, I think it shows the state of modern music…Drake is way past his prime.” To this, Chuck D replied, “What’s a prime? There are few cross-generational superstars in anything right now. People are still listening to deceased artists in all art.”

One User Seemed To Understand Where Chuck D Is Coming From

Out of the heavy pushback in the replies, one user of X tried to explain what Chuck D meant by his statement. “Chuck D lived through the 1970s music landscape as a young person. Elton John was one of the biggest pop stars of that decade — massive commercial success, constant hits, flashy presentation, piano-driven melodic songs that crossed over widely, and long-term chart dominance.” Chuck D seemed to like this explanation, adding, “You get it … inform these people because they need your aplomb.”

In another reply, Chuck D explained that he reached this assessment due to “Popular relevance and cultural saturation.” He also added, “I’m not daft enough to exactly compare singing, piano performance, and co-written radio songs with an arena rapper with call-and-response performance songs.”

Despite heavy pushback, Chuck D doubles down on his statement time and time again. It’s exactly what we tend to expect from the outspoken rapper with a history of speaking his mind. That’s truly what Public Enemy was all about. Chuck D recently responded to remarks made by Gene Simmons of KISS from earlier this year.

On the red carpet at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Chuck D defended hip-hop’s place in rock history. He explained, “That’s okay, we’re in the Roll. You know, rock and roll started as rock AND roll. People danced to it and had a good time. They even kissed and loved each other as they were doing it. As it splintered, rock went into riffs and stuff like that after The Beatles. And the roll was soul, urban, and reggae. Rap and all that.”

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