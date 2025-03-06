Puddle of Mudd Singer Says Ex-Bandmate Roofied Him Ahead of Embarrassing Performance

Puddle of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin has made headlines for some inglorious reasons over the past decade, not the least of which have been for rough performances. Well, it happened again. But this time, Scantlin says it’s because one of his ex-bandmates roofied him.

Over the weekend, Puddle of Mudd was playing a show in Daytona, Florida, as part of Daytona Bike Week. The gig was a free benefit show at the Broken Spoke Saloon, where the band members signed a guitar to be auctioned off. The guitar was won by a bidder who paid $5,000 for it, and all the proceeds are going to children’s cancer research.

While it was a noble effort, Loudwire reports that some people who attended the show stated that there were a lot of issues with the performance, including Scantlin’s stage presence. It’s alleged that he was stumbling around and rambling a lot.

Wes Scantlin says Bassist Sean Sammon roofied him

Wes Scantlin has since spoken out about the performance, telling a fan that he was “roofied” by former bandmate, bass player Sean Sammon.

In a video posted to Facebook, the fan asked Scantlin about the show, to which he explained by saying, “I suck, I suck and I suck,” then adding, “but I was roofied.”

“My old bass player Sean Sammon roofied me last night, so he can go fuck his ass,” Scantlin continued. The Puddle of Mudd singer then put his middle fingers up and walked away.

NME noted that they reached out to Sammon for clarity, but it doesn’t appear he’s responded to the claims.

About that Disastrous Nirvana Cover

Like I said, this isn’t Scantlon’s first bad performance controversy. In 2020, the Puddle of Mudd singer appeared on SiriusXM to perform an acoustic cover of Nirvana’s “About a Girl” and it was infamously terrible—an opinion the singer eventually came to agree with.

“I was acclimating and it was a tiring day, and I had already performed five or six songs at one time,” he subsequently told SongFacts. “By the time I got to that one — which I shouldn’t even have done because I cannot nail that song — I was a little tired. It looked and sounded like total shit. But live to fight another day, dude.”