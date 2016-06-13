This weekend 50 people were killed and 53 were injured in a shooting at Pulse, an LGBT club in Orlando. The event was the deadliest mass shooting in US history. We sent Orlando-based photographer Dylan Flynn out into the field to capture how the people of the city are coming together to remember those who lost their lives in the massacre and to provide support to the survivors who need it most.
Photos: Orlando Remembers Those Lost in the Pulse Nightclub Massacre
