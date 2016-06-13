Photos: Orlando Remembers Those Lost in the Pulse Nightclub Massacre

This weekend 50 people were killed and 53 were injured in a shooting at Pulse, an LGBT club in Orlando. The event was the deadliest mass shooting in US history. We sent Orlando-based photographer Dylan Flynn out into the field to capture how the people of the city are coming together to remember those who lost their lives in the massacre and to provide support to the survivors who need it most.



A moment of silence for those who lost their lives in the attack.

A Vigil held at Lake Eola Park.

A Couple wearing #StopTheHate t-shirts.

Event organizer, Mitch Foster.

Family and friends gather to light candles.

Queues have formed at blood donation centers across the city.

The Scene outside Oneblood.

A Second last minute gathering was called at Parliament House—a gay bar, club, and hotel in the city.