Pumarosa’s Video for “Honey” Really Makes You Think (But, Like, Really)

Good morning, everyone. Having a nice time are you? Well stop that right now. London five-piece Pumarosa – who are truly loved by all – have put together a video for their emotional cannonball of a song “Honey” and it requires every ounce of your attention.

The video was inspired by “the idea of subverting the triumphant voice of progress – its slogans and its idioms.” The song’s lyrics flash over distorted and ​decontextualised images of our shared house, Planet Earth, forming a juxtaposition that pretty much forces you to connect with a world it’s easy to tweet about without really facing. “Honey” was also, apparently, influenced by the bleak destruction illustrated in Adam Curtis’ Bitter Lake and its argument of our complicity in rapacious globalisation, which is a lot to take in on a Wednesday morning but, trust us, it’s worth it.

Videos by VICE

Watch below.