Pumpkin Panzanella Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

7 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces|227 grams Italian bread, torn into 1-inch pieces

1 butternut squash (about 2 pounds|850 grams), peeled, seeded, and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

4 ounces|115 grams baby arugula

4 ounces|115 grams crumbled goat cheese

⅓ cup|55 grams pomegranate seeds

¼ cup|40 grams toasted pepitas

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, the honey, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Set the dressing aside. Heat the oven to 400°F. On a baking sheet, toss the bread with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and salt. Bake until golden and crispy, 20 minutes. Transfer the bread to a large bowl and set aside. Toss the squash with the remaining 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, salt, and pepper on the baking sheet and bake until golden and tender, 45 minutes. Cool slightly, then transfer to the bowl with the bread. Add the remaining ingredients and toss with the dressing. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve immediately.

