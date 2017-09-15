VICE
Ditch the Latte and Make This Easy, Excellent Pumpkin Crème Brûlée

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

Pumpkin mania is upon us.

Store shelves are flooded with pumpkin-spice frozen pizzas and pumpkin-spice pumpkins. But you’re better than that—you deserve better than that. You can make your pumpkin dishes. Learn the name of each of those spices. Caress them gently: cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg.

We got this recipe from a 90-year-old farmer who grows some of the biggest and baddest pumpkins in Canada. You know that Canadians know a thing or two about home cooking, and this one definitely knows a thing or two about making a delicious autumn treat.

RECIPE: Make this delightful Pumpkin Crème Brûlée immediately.

Pin it for later!

