Punk Band Private Function Releases ‘Goopy’ Vinyl That Smells Like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina

If you wanted one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina-scened candles from her Goop brand, but we’re able to cop one, well, Australian punk band Pivate Function are bringing the smell of the actress’ privates to you at a much more economical cost—AND you get a soundtrack, too!

The band has announced that, among the vinyl pressings for their new album is a “Goopy” variant that was manufactured with a scent that mimics the one used in candles that were produced with a scent that Paltrow identified as reminding her of what her vagina smells like. They were labeled: “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

In a statement shared by Lambgoat, guitarist Lauren Hester said: “This was potentially the greatest thing anyone had ever done, and everyone at Private Function was beyond impressed. We immediately tried to buy one, but due to the overwhelming demand, it sold out instantly. They now sell for over $700 USD each.”

She continued: “$700 USD to smell Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina is, quite frankly, classist—and we at Private Function think that every working-class person deserves access to that smell 24 hours a day.” Hester concluded her statement by saying, “So, congratulations to everyone lucky enough to score a Goopy record. You now own a scratch-and-sniff record that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina.”

Notably, this is not the first time Private Function has pulled an unusual vinyl stunt. Lambgoat pointed you that for their previous album, 370HSSV 0773H, the band released a limited edition version of the album that was pressed using the band members’ urine.

Hey, Private Function, hear me out, LP7…? Ass Sweat Vinyl.

