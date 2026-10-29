Punk Band’s Guerrilla Concert in Times Square Ends in Chaos as NYPD Shuts It Down

Hardcore punk band Haywire threw a guerrilla-style concert in Times Square that ended in chaos as the NYPD shut it down.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, the Boston band put out a last-minute notice on social media. The PRP reports that the post included coordinates and an image of the spot they planned to set up. The post was captioned: “40.75919° N, 73.98509° W, next to the steps. Right here don’t crowd the spot until 8:55 pm.” The performance was intended as a music video shoot for the band’s song “Flex Your Head.”
Videos by VICE
Haywire apparently set up quickly and knocked out about one and a half songs. Part of the way through that second song, though, the NYPD showed up. The cops shut down the show and were even spotted carrying away Haywire’s equipment. Check out footage of the magnificently chaotic, albeit short, set below.
Haywire recently dropped their sophomore album and Roadrunner Records debut**,** I Don’t Wanna Say Goodbye. Hands down, it’s one of the best hardcore records of the year, and you’re only hurting yourself if you haven’t jammed it yet.
The band is currently on a massive world tour in support of I Don’t Wanna Say Goodbye. In 2027, they’re set to knock out a run of dates across the United States. Find those dates below.
Haywire 2027 US tour dates
- Feb 12 – Louisville, KY – LDB Fest
- Feb 20 – Rutherford, NJ – Blackbox @ The Williams Center
- Feb 21 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
- Feb 22 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club
- Feb 23 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
- Feb 24 – Nashville, TN – The Eastside Bowl
- Feb 25 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Utility Works
- Feb 26 – Tampa, FL – Skatepark of Tampa
- Feb 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
- Mar 01 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar
- Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Fred Hampton Free Store
- Mar 04 – Houston, TX – The End
- Mar 05 – Austin, TX – Brushy Street Commons
- Mar 06 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves Patio
- Mar 08 – Albuquerque, NM – Space 515
- Mar 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Bull Shooters
- Mar 10 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
- Mar 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
- Mar 12 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
- Mar 13 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz
- Mar 15 – Seattle, WA – Quality Flea Center
- Mar 16 – Portland, OR – High Limit Room
- Mar 17 – Boise, ID – The Shredder
- Mar 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Fellowship Sober Hall
- Mar 19 – Fort Collins, CO – The Sound Bar
- Mar 20 – Denver, CO – D3
- Mar 22 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
- Mar 23 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
- Mar 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Venue
- Mar 25 – Chicago, IL – Metro
- Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center
- Mar 27 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving
- Mar 29 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
- Mar 30 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
- Mar 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
- Apr 01 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
- Apr 03 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Monarch
- Apr 04 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
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