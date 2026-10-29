Punk Band’s Guerrilla Concert in Times Square Ends in Chaos as NYPD Shuts It Down

Hardcore punk band Haywire threw a guerrilla-style concert in Times Square that ended in chaos as the NYPD shut it down.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, the Boston band put out a last-minute notice on social media. The PRP reports that the post included coordinates and an image of the spot they planned to set up. The post was captioned: “40.75919° N, 73.98509° W, next to the steps. Right here don’t crowd the spot until 8:55 pm.” The performance was intended as a music video shoot for the band’s song “Flex Your Head.”

Videos by VICE

Haywire apparently set up quickly and knocked out about one and a half songs. Part of the way through that second song, though, the NYPD showed up. The cops shut down the show and were even spotted carrying away Haywire’s equipment. Check out footage of the magnificently chaotic, albeit short, set below.

Haywire recently dropped their sophomore album and Roadrunner Records debut**,** I Don’t Wanna Say Goodbye. Hands down, it’s one of the best hardcore records of the year, and you’re only hurting yourself if you haven’t jammed it yet.

The band is currently on a massive world tour in support of I Don’t Wanna Say Goodbye. In 2027, they’re set to knock out a run of dates across the United States. Find those dates below.

Feb 12 – Louisville, KY – LDB Fest

Feb 20 – Rutherford, NJ – Blackbox @ The Williams Center

Feb 21 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Feb 22 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

Feb 23 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

Feb 24 – Nashville, TN – The Eastside Bowl

Feb 25 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Utility Works

Feb 26 – Tampa, FL – Skatepark of Tampa

Feb 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Mar 01 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Fred Hampton Free Store

Mar 04 – Houston, TX – The End

Mar 05 – Austin, TX – Brushy Street Commons

Mar 06 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves Patio

Mar 08 – Albuquerque, NM – Space 515

Mar 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Bull Shooters

Mar 10 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Mar 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Mar 12 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

Mar 13 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

Mar 15 – Seattle, WA – Quality Flea Center

Mar 16 – Portland, OR – High Limit Room

Mar 17 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

Mar 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Fellowship Sober Hall

Mar 19 – Fort Collins, CO – The Sound Bar

Mar 20 – Denver, CO – D3

Mar 22 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

Mar 23 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Mar 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Venue

Mar 25 – Chicago, IL – Metro

Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center

Mar 27 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving

Mar 29 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

Mar 30 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Mar 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

Apr 01 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

Apr 03 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

Apr 04 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

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