Punk Icon Frank Turner Hits Pause on Touring After Almost Three Decades

After nearly three decades of touring, acclaimed singer-songwriter Frank Turner is hitting the pause button. The beloved punk rock/hardcore frontman has announced one last handful of shows before he takes some time away from the stage.

“My dear friends,” he wrote in a post shared to social media. “As a skinny half-arsed English country singer once said, the only thing certain is that everything changes. After 28 years on the road, 10 albums and well over 3,000 shows, it’s time for a change.”

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Turner then went on to share, “As announced yesterday, next year’s Lost Evenings will take place in London at OVO Arena Wembley. It will be the biggest, best and final edition of the festival. The 4 shows there will be my last for the foreseeable future.”

Frank Turner is set to play a handful of shows at London’s OVO Arena before he goes on hiatus

“There are many reasons for this,” Turner continued. “I’ve been on the road most of my life, put in a shift, and I want to try new things. I want to recharge, spend more time with my friends and family, and explore other ways of life. I’m excited to pursue other ideas and projects. It’s also worth saying that the economics of touring have gotten harder, the music industry has been swallowed by social media in a way that doesn’t really interest me, and as I get older, my physical and mental health could do with some care. Truly, though, I’m excited for the future.”

“I also want to leave the stage with my head high,” the Million Dead frontman added. “These final shows will be a pinnacle, and chance for all of us to celebrate the last 20 years and bid them the farewell they deserve.”

Turner then went on to express thanks for everyone who’s supported him over the years. “I’m filled with gratitude,” he said, “to The Sleeping Souls, the best band in rock ‘n’ roll. To Charlie and Xtra Mile, my label since day one; To my touring crew; To everyone who worked on my music with me over the years.”

“But mostly I’m grateful to you,” he continued, “the people who made it possible by giving me your time and attention. There are many friends I’ve made, many faces I know, but truly, to every single person who ever cared – thank you.”

“I genuinely don’t know when I’ll play shows again in the future,” Turner finally confessed. “Certainly not for a good while. So let’s make these final ones count. With joy, humility, and thankfulness in my heart, I’m looking forward to seeing you all at Wembley in November 2027 for some last evenings.”

Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns