Punk Rock Legends Cancel Tour Hours Before It Began Due to Vocalist’s Worsening Medical Issues

Longtime punk rockers Alkaline Trio have had to cancel the rest of their 2026 European tour the day they were to start a run in the United Kingdom.

In a statement shared on social media, the band explained that the cause of the cancellation is due to “medical issues” with frontman Matt Skiba. “We are immensely sorry, but we must cancel our dates in England,” the band’s message explained, “including tonight’s show in Birmingham, due to medical issues Matt has been suffering from that have worsened.”

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The band went on to share, “He’s gonna be okay but needs to be treated stateside as soon as possible. We will be back healthier and stronger.” They finally added, “Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

Alkaline Trio was scheduled to play six shows in the United Kingdom this July

The following July 2026 dates are the shows impacted by the cancellation:

03 – BIRMINGHAM / Institute

04 – LONDON / Kentish Town Forum

05 – NEWCASTLE / City Hall

07 – LEEDS / Academy

08 – MANCHESTER / Ritz

09 – CHELTENHAM / 2000trees

The band did not refer to the “medical issues” Skiba is facing. However, fans in their Instagram post comments seemed to refer to a “wound” that he suffered. “The fact that Matt even pushed himself to play with that wound/the crazy heat is wild,” one person commented. “And there are still people b***hing. We knew sooner or later it’d be a problem. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Notably, this particular comment sparked a debate, though. Another fan who had tickets to see the band spoke up about their experience. “It’s the fact that some of us either drove for hours,” they explained, “or in my case, spent money on hotels and cross-country trains only to get a text an hour before the gig was supposed to start. Some notice would have been nice.”

Someone else added: “Devastated to miss tonight’s show, even more devastated to now be in Birmingham for no reason! We’ll blast the set list on the drive home. Get well soon and come back as soon and as often as possible.”

Alkaline Trio is scheduled to tour the United States this fall with Rise Against. There’s currently no word on whether this tour will be affected by Skiba’s health issues.