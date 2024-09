On today’s episode of Daily VICE, we head to Churchill’s Pub in Miami—the longest-running punk rock venue on the East Coast—to talk with Torche’s drummer, Ricky Smith, about the club’s rich history. Then Motherboard asks if ISIS’s rise could be influenced by the sun’s solar cycles, and Munchies highlights chef Ronnie Killen’s new gourmet spin on traditional Texas BBQ.

Watch Daily VICE in the VICE channel on go90. Head to go90.com to learn more and download the app.