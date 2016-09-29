Punk Supergroup Vanishing Life Announce Debut, Premiere Biting New Single “The Realist”

Vanishing Life are a supergroup, awkward though that might usually be. The quartet of Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits), Zach Blair (Rise Against), Jamie Miller (Bad Religion, …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead), and Autry Fulbright (Midnight Masses, …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead) met at a music festival, just to back that label up. But “People Running” and “Vanishing Life,” the two tracks that made up their 2014 debut 7″ back in 2014​, took all four members somewhere new, combining the polish of Fulbright and and Blair’s past projects with a bluesier, garage punk element without losing an ounce of the group’s natural and inevitable urgency.

Today the band are announcing the release of their debut full length, almost exactly two years on from the announcement of their formation. Surveillance will be out November 11 on Dine Alone. It sees the band once again working with Suedehead’s Davey Warsop with Glassjaw and Head Automatica legend Daryl Palumbo taking a share of mastering duties.

Videos by VICE

To back up the announcement, the band have released the album’s first single, “The Realist,” a pointed, straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll track that borrows its riff more from MC5 than any of the bands that the group’s members are known for. With the album’s release coming three days after the US goes to the polls to select a new President, it’s not difficult to see the band’s energies being channeled into the world-weary fury of its time, either: “Believe only what you see on the surface,” sings Schreifels in the chorus, “you used to be lazy and now you’re a realist.”

The band will tour the US to support the release to, playing a clutch of shows in November. Check out “The Realist,” the band’s tour dates, and ​Surveillance​’s very cool artwork​ below.

<br>

Vanishing Life tour dates:



November 11 – Chameleon Club, Lancaster, PA

November 12 – The Met, Providence, RI

November 13 – The Studio at Webster, New York, NY

November 14 – Boot and Saddle, Philadelphia, PA

November 17 – Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco, CA

November 18 – Bullfrogs, Kingsburg, CA

November 19 – The Hideout, San Diego, CA

November 20 – The Echo, Los Angeles, CA​

Lead photo by Cecilia Alejandra​.

​Follow Noisey on Twitter​.​



​