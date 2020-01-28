Punk’d is back!

Another week, another late 90s-early 00s reboot announced. This time? Punk’d, the original hidden camera show that played pranks on unsuspecting celebrities, is returning to our screens. Announced over the weekend, the new iteration of the show will be hosted by Chance the Rapper. The show — teased with a video of Megan Thee Stallion screaming “Is that a real Gorilla?!” as she spots a large, furry creature escaping from a nearby cage in a car park — will premiere on short-form mobile streaming platform, Quibi.

Originally presented by Ashton Kutcher, Punk’d first aired on MTV in 2003. Along with shows like Cribs, Pimp My Ride, Jackass, it defined the heady days of the late 90s and early 00s with its absurd, maximalist humour. From Justin Timberlake being convinced government agents were seizing his home and valuables because of his unpaid income taxes to Lindsay Lohan believing that her limo driver has missed the birth of his own baby because of her, the reboot has big shoes to fill. This isn’t, however, the first time that Punk’d has returned. In 2012 MTV revamped it for the 9th season, with guest hosts such as Justin Bieber.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” said Chance about the reboot. “I grew up watching the show so it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.” Although it won’t be aired directly on MTV, they will continue to produce the programme which is being released in 10-minute segments from 6 April. Chance is no stranger to the screen, having previously appeared on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out show back in 2017, in addition to guest-hosting CBS’s The Late Late Show last month.