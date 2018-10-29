Puparazzi Photos of VICE’s Halloween Dog Pawty

To kick off the five-day extravaganza that is Halloween because the 31st happens to fall on a Wednesday this year, VICE hosted its very own party and parade at Williamsburg’s Villain on Saturday: for dogs. Owners dressed their pups as lions and cows and confusing memes, and there were even contests to award the canines for their cute outfits. Humans without pets partook in the festivities, too, sipping mulled cider and considering whether or not to adopt one of their own.

Below the photographer Tayler Smith captured the Good Boys and Girls in all their glory.

Videos by VICE





Watch: The Best Costumes from Our Halloween Dog Pawty

