VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Travel

Puparazzi Photos of VICE’s Halloween Dog Pawty

By

costume caini halloween
Share:

To kick off the five-day extravaganza that is Halloween because the 31st happens to fall on a Wednesday this year, VICE hosted its very own party and parade at Williamsburg’s Villain on Saturday: for dogs. Owners dressed their pups as lions and cows and confusing memes, and there were even contests to award the canines for their cute outfits. Humans without pets partook in the festivities, too, sipping mulled cider and considering whether or not to adopt one of their own.

Below the photographer Tayler Smith captured the Good Boys and Girls in all their glory.

Videos by VICE

1540838960097-1540784194470-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_2

1540784348171-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_3
1540784571556-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_10

Watch: The Best Costumes from Our Halloween Dog Pawty

1540784649455-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_13
1540784683094-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_16
1540784737289-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_19
1540784807801-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_22
1540785069510-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_24
1540785121000-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_21
1540785296058-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_25
1540785828177-VICE_TaylerSmith_Halloween_2018_34

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Tayler Smith on Instagram.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE