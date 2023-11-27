This Viral Pheromone Oil Is 29% Off for Cyber Monday (and Might Get You Laid)

Hot guy/girl summer is gone, sure, but cuffing season has fully arrived, and many of us are out here looking for someone to The Sopranos-and-chill with this winter (or at least someone who’ll help us eat all this Bolognese we made). One creative solution to attracting babes, whether or not you’re pitting out, is pheromone perfume. Yep, the key is to work with your body’s natural musk and use it to find your soulmate (on a primal level)—and this unisex scent allegedly makes others around you mysteriously horny.

If you’re wondering if it actually works, senior writer Mary-Frances Knapp took Pure Instinct’s top-rated, internet-famous pheromone oil for a spin and received a “compliment on [her] toes, [her] outfit, and [her] teeth,” which is not an everyday occurrence. Knapp’s overall experience after “totaling up all [her] Flirt Points from the weekend,” was quite surprising, considering that “every single day could claim at least one romantic interaction, if not more, which was pretty impressive.” Indeed, that’s three points for Gryffindor, or whichever horny Harry Potter house you belong to. The roll-on scent is ambiguous and fresh-laundry-like that goes on strong, and then quickly fades to the background, which Knapp describes as smelling “like a blend of lightly herbaceous oils, and the sweat that comes off of your ceramic plate at IHOP once you get to the bottom of the dollar pancake pile (aka horny and warm).” It is also subtle enough to be layered with other perfumes, colognes, or oils, in case you just can’t part with your signature scent.

If that’s not enough to convince you that this stuff MIGHT be the greatest wingman ever, it’s also currently 29% off for Cyber Monday. Seventeen bucks for an increased likelihood of charming compliments and flirtatious interactions sounds like a pretty good deal to us.

Happy hook-up hunting!

Pure Instinct’s Pheromone Unisex Perfume Oil is on sale over at Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.