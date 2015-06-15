Pure Joy is Meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Have you ever met a deity? Of course you haven’t. We wouldn’t be sitting here having this conversation about meeting deities if you had. You’d be sitting on a cloud, surrounded by best friends and lovers, in a perpetual state of harmless and happy inebriation from liquified gold that tastes like strawberry Starbursts. But you’re not on a cloud doing any of those things; you’re in some depressing office somewhere reading a fucking sports blog. And I certainly haven’t met a deity because I am writing the very same sports blog.

These kids, however, met a fucking deity and all the proof you need is the look on their faces when Zlatan Ibrahimovic stands in their presence. One kid’s eyeballs looked like they were ready to hop out of their sockets and just live with Zlatan for the rest of time. And I think the other’s brain simply disappeared into a black hole inside his skull. Small prices to pay for hanging out drinking on a cloud for eternity.