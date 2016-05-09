Pure Moods Want You to Choose Your Own Mood When Listening to Their New Track ‘Blurb’

Pop trio Pure Moods got their start where many Melbourne bands tend to, at a humble house party. It was in the early hours one morning when friends Adam Madric and Wyatt Knowles got talking about starting their own pop band.

After enlisting the help of drummer Alex Lashlie a band was born. Listen to their debut single “Blurb” below.

Madric, who has played in Bad Family and Closet Straights, says that when the band started, the idea of exposing himself lyrically was daunting, to the point that even the thought of showing new songs to his band mates made him nervous.

But “Blurb” helped him overcome this fear.

“I think “Blurb” was the song where I was like ‘Whatever, I’m going to write about something super earnest and disguise it in an overdone three-chord pop progression’. Musically, I wanted it to sound as cheerful as possible, so you can choose how you feel when you listen to the song.”

We’ve listened to the song a few times now and we choose “warm fuzz”.

ʻBlurbʼ is available May 9 from Deaf Ambitions.