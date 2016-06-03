Stop Fighting It Already and Give into the Seduction of Puro Instinct’s “Tell Me” Video

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from LA pop surrealists Puro Instinct, so we’re stoked that the duo is gearing up to release their second full-length Autodrama on June 24. The record sees sisters Piper and Skylar Kaplan dig deeper into the lush, hazy melodies of their 2011 debut Headbangers in Ecstasy, emerging with a muscular new sound that’s equal parts 80s pop sheen and sinsister electronics, with songwriting that tackles life in their Hollywood hometown.

“The infrastructure of Hollywood that people have known for years is this inflated egotistical, hedonistic wasteland,” says Piper. “There’s an awareness of our responsibility to create more meaningful works of art that don’t satisfy the immediate thirst of Hollywood popcorn. Lyrically, one of my goals is to get into that psychology, to push myself to talk about all the things that hurt me about living in Hollywood. I’ve never allowed myself to play along because of my values, for better or for worse. What we’re going for is pop music to not be about vanity and wealth, but still pop music nonetheless.”

The whole shebang is nothing if not cinematic, as exemplified in the Jenny Baumert-directed video for lead single “Tell Me,” premiering today on Noisey. It follows the sisters through a high-saturation fever dream, with Piper beckoning the object of her desire to “Tell me who you are” as she croons the rewards received for obliging. Think Twin Peaks shot through a Vaseline lens.

Watch the video premiere of Puro Instinct’s “Tell Me” below.

Autodrama is out June 24 on Manifesto.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey.