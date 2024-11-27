Purple’s Black Friday Mattress Deals are Here to Get you Laid (Down, into a Peaceful Slumber)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You spend more time on your mattress than you do any other item of furniture in your house, probably. Most likely. It’s an important item of furniture and it’s too easy to just go buy a cheap one from IKEA.

Investing in a good quality mattress can improve much more than your sleep (and sex life), and there’s no better time than Black Friday / Cyber Monday to do it. Purple‘s mattresses are known for their internal layers of natural latex (it literally comes from a tree, look up how it’s harvested, it’s crazy) which provide support where your body needs it most. Take a look.

PurpleFlex Mattress for $999 ($300 off)

Like many of Purple’s mattresses, this one has an interior structure called a GelFlex grid, but I like to think of it as a big squishy waffle. It adds a unique springy quality to the mattress which makes it better at supporting your hips and shoulders while you’re sleeping. This one has less padding than other Purple mattresses so it gives you a firmer sleeping experience.



Purple Mattress for $1299 ($200 off)

The classic, the icon, the moment, the Purple Mattress. Like the Flex version, this mattress features an interior structure made of squishy purple waffle, but this one has extra padding for extra support.

It’s a softer mattress than the Flex version, but because it’s right at the midpoint between firm-firm and soft-soft, it’s a real crowd pleaser. The spring you get from the mattress makes it a great choice for shenanigans, you can go up on your hands and knees and not sink right in, or feel like you’re off balance.



Purple Plus Mattress for $1599 ($300 off)

The Purple Plus mattress differentiates itself from its siblings by having additional layers of comfort foam, and two more layers of supportive base-layer foam—the latter of which offers improved motion isolation over the standard Purple Mattress, so you don’t disturb your partner when/if you toss and turn.



Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress for $3199 ($500 off)

One of Purple’s luxury options, the RestorePremier is a hybrid mattress. That means it’s got springs and supportive foam. This combo gives you an exceptionally breathable, cooling mattress with the same level of spring and full-body support you get from a fully foam mattress.



Purple RejuvenatePremier Mattress for $6795 ($700 off)

Purple’s RejuvenatePremier is a high-end mattress designed from top to bottom to give you a luxurious night of sleep. It has edge-to-edge internal coils to help you get out of bed in the morning, and a quilted mattress topper built-in. Plus, it has fully eight different layers of foam, coils, and latex padding, and stands at a whopping 18-inches tall (in the Queen size). This is a great pick for anyone who wants that “sleeping on a gilded throne” feeling.



Waterproof Mattress Protector for $103 ($26 off)

Look. Spills happen, kids happen, pets happen, ~other things~ happen. It’s always a good idea to invest in a waterproof mattress protector. It makes cleaning up any and all potential spills and messes so much easier. Plus, it adds a lot of longevity to your mattress.



Purple SoftStretch Sheet Set for $183 ($46 off)

A new mattress deserves new sheets! These are designed specifically to fit Purple mattresses perfectly, and they’re made of a flowy bamboo blend fabric to be extra soft on the skin. They’re also light and airy, so they’re a solid pick for hot sleepers.



Self Care Bundle for $412 ($46 off)

This Self-Care bundle includes a supportive pillow, and a Bearaby weighted blanket. If you’ve never used a weighted blanket before, Bearaby is a great place to start. It’s nice and heavy, but because of its signature oversized weave it’s remarkably breathable.