Pusha T Calls Travis Scott a ‘Whore’ After Dissing Him in New Clipse Song ‘So Be It’

Pusha T is no fan or friend of Travis Scott. The Clipse rapper even went as far as calling Travis a “whore,” after dissing him in a new song, “So Be It.” In the final verse of the song, Pusha refers to “Utopia” — the name of Scott’s 2023 album — and comments on Kylie Jenner leaving Scott for actor Timothée Chalamet.

“You cried in front of me / You died in front of me / Calabasas took your bitch and your pride in front of me,” Push T raps alongside his Clipse cohort, Malice. “Heard Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gross was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat / The net gon’ call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it.”

Pusha T has since confirmed the diss was in fact meant to be taken serieously, while speaking to GQ, and he elaborated on where things went sour between him and Travis. It seems it all started when Travis wanted to play his new album for Pharrell at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded much of their forthcoming comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out.

“The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio. He interrupted a session,” Pusha explained. “Sees me and Malice] there. He’s like, ‘Oh, man, everybody’s here,’ he’s smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his fucking monkey dance.”

“We weren’t into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [Clipse and Pharrell listening to it],” he continued. “And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].” The signifigance here is that Drake dissed Pharrell on “Meltdown,” which Pusha and Malice certainly were not going to let go unchecked.

That’s not all, though, as Pusha also made it clear that he’s not a fan of Travis remaing close with Kanye West. “I personally have been removed from that [GOOD Music] crew and those people for a minute,” he said. “So, that’s where my issue comes in—like, dawg, don’t even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don’t play how y’all play.”

Finally, he dropped the hammer, saying about Travis: “To me, that really was just like…he’s a whore. He’s a whore.”

Shots fired, and the ball in Travis’ court… I’m calling it: there’s no way he retaliates in a way that has any impact, and he will most certainly follow in Drake’s footsteps and take the biggest L in this beef. Pusha is just a superior lyricist. He’s got bars Travis couldn’t match unless he paid Push to ghostwrite them for him. Will be very interesting to see how this plays out. Clipse’s new album, Let God Sort Em Out, drops on July 11.



