Pusha-T Discusses Kanye’s Politics in New Interview

Pusha-T has done a delightful interview with Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez where they talk about his new album DAYTONA, his role at G.O.O.D. Music, Kiehl’s (as in, the skincare brand), and, of course, his friend and producer Kanye West’s new political views.



Angie, a voice of the people, asks “How many times in the past month has somebody said ‘wassup witchya man?’” King Push, forever a loyal friend, offers a diplomatic “It’s just another one of many things that we disagree on. And we disagree all the time.” He also clarifies that, given his political leanings––in the past he’s pushed for prison reform, endorsed Hilary Clinton and expressed his admiration for Obama––he’s “totally against” Kanye’s political views.

Videos by VICE

Later in the chat, Push also mentions that Kanye is still holed up in Wyoming finishing his album, which is supposedly due on June 1st. Watch the entire exchange, which also includes discussion of the new Nas and Teyana Taylor albums, above.



Follow Noisey on Twitter.