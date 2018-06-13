PUSHA-T Gets Harassed by Cops in the New “If You Know You Know” Video

PUSHA-T’s new, Kanye West-produced album DAYTONA now has its first video. A dark, shaky, portrait-oriented clip for the album opener “If You Know You Know” appeared on Spotify this morning, and the streaming giant is keeping it as an exclusive so you’ll have to click here to watch the thing in full. The grainy footage shows Push getting pulled over by police and held at gunpoint.

The Virginia Beach rapper has remained in the headlines since releasing DAYTONA three weeks back. Most notably, he declared the week-long all-out feud with Drake to be over in an interview with Vanity Fair last week. When interviewer Dan Adler asked Push how meticulously he researched his diss track “The Story of Adidon,” Push responded with what must have been a grin: “People really love me, man. People love me and people are disloyal as fuck. People are so disloyal, man, it’s so weird.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

