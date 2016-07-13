Pusha T Jumps on Sia’s “Unstoppable” Remix, Tells You You’re Doing Great, Sells Razors

The upcoming Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro are likely to be an unmitigated disaster. Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes to make way for venues that now stand as giant, unfinished tributes to corruption; there are some serious sewage problems; oh, and the country is in a state of absolute political turmoil. Zika remains at the bottom of this sordid list.

But, like it or not, people will descend on Rio at the end of this month to chill out in heavily-policed areas away from all the messy unrest and discontent. And also some sport will happen. In honor of that last bit, Pusha T has hopped on Sia’s “Unstoppable” to jack that you-can-do-anything-you-set-your-mind-to vibe up to almost unbearable levels. The remix straddles the line between a good gym song and an annoying faux-empowerment cash-in so hard that it must be starting to chafe a little.

“Pretty Isn’t Perfect,” says Pusha T after the clunky transition into his verse. He says that because that is Gillette’s branding ploy for these Olympics. You can also see lots of images of men shaving their faces during this video which is great if you’re into that sort of thing. Either way, if you’re looking for something to lift weights to this week—or even just something to amp you up before a day at a job you really hate—you’ve found your jam. But only if you’re a man. They’re pretty clear about that bit.

Watch it below and remember to shave your face, gents.

Alex Robert Ross