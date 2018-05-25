Listen to Pusha-T’s New Album ‘DAYTONA’, Produced by Kanye West

Pusha-T has released his long-awaited new solo album DAYTONA, executive produced by Kanye West. Once known as King Push, DAYTONA is Push’s second solo record, following 2015’s excellent My Name Is My Name. DAYTONA contains seven tracks, including the Kanye-featuring “What Would Meek Do?” and the Rick Ross collaboration “Hard Piano”. The artwork for DAYTONA features a tabloid photo of Whitney Houston’s bathroom, which West paid USD$85,000 (AUD$112,000) for, according to Push. Listen to the full record below:

DAYTONA was first announced via West’s Twitter account and is supposedly the first of five new GOOD Music albums coming out in the coming weeks, including a Kanye solo record on June 1st, a Kanye/Kid Cudi collaborative album on June 8th, Teyana Taylor’s record on June 22nd, and Nas’ new album on June 15th. As DAYTONA was only announced this week, it’s likely we’ll only know if those dates were accurate in the weeks to come. Push recently discussed the flurry of GOOD records, Kanye’s political leanings and DAYTONA

in an interview on Angie Martinez’s show on Power 105.1.

