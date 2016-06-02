McD’s Opens Doors: Pusha T Wrote the “I’m Lovin It” Jingle for McDonalds



Photo by Jaime Sanchez



If you’ve ever wondered who wrote McDonalds insanely catchy Justin Timberlake and Pharrell “I’m Lovin’ It” tune, which is now in your head because that’s the way jingles work, we can all thank the exemplary rapper, Pusha T. According to music mogul Steve Stoute during an interview with Ebro, Pusha (or maybe Iced Pusha-Tea during these sessions?) wrote that now infamous jingle. “You know who did that? Pusha T. That’s crazy that Pusha T wrote the song for McDonalds,” Stoute said. “I can’t remember the money [received]. It was 11 years ago. Nobody was upset.” But did Push love it? Ba-da-ba-ba-ba. We hope he is certainly laughing all the way to the bank. Or at least violently head bobbing like he usually does in music videos.

Watch the interview and relive your love of the jingle below:

Sarah MacDonald does not support the consumption of McDonalds but she does like their iced tea. Follow her on Twitter.