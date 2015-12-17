Pusha T’s New Album Is Streaming a Day Early and Is Already 100 Percent Confirmed Classic



Pusha T photographed inside of the Vice New York office.

What are we at Noisey if not just a bunch of humans at a desk and sometimes humans make mistakes. So without ado we’d (or at least I) would like to formally apologize to G.O.O.D. Music president Mr. Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton for jumping the gun on our albums of the year list, because Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude is the single greatest rap album this year. Thankfully, he’s allowed the listening public an advance early stream before it drops tomorrow.

“Intro” alone is a heavy mass of bassline, with sharp percussions that sounds like a den of evil rising between the floorboards while Pusha coldly proclaims from high “ ‘Christopher Wallace, Think Big, keep climbing / Reasonable doubt, drug era, keep climbing / I’m my brother’s keeper, Lord Willin’, keep grindin’.” In fact, let’s just stop there since this is a project that should be experienced not read. Listen to this instant classic below and think about how your favourite rapper’s album fell short.

Jabbari Weekes still tries to replicate the “Keys Open Doors” instrumental with his car door-ajar alarm. Follow him on Twitter.