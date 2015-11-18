Pussy Riot Denounces Europe’s Response to Refugee Crisis in New Video Filmed at Banksy’s Theme Park

Pussy Riot have proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that they’re not afraid to challenge mainstream political power, and now they’ve turned their attention to the current refugee crisis in Europe. Their new video, “Refugees In” is an enraged assault on the culture of xenophobia, closed borders, and refugee camps, and it was appropriately filmed at Banksy’s Dismaland with German director Ralf Schmerberg. Exuding a dystopic, tumultuous, and militarized atmosphere, it serves as the perfect backdrop for lyrics like “Cage me in, cage me out / Refugees in, nazis out / Governments here, should feel the shame / Fucking liars, you’re to blame.”

The video comes with a statement from the band in the information section of its page on YouTube, where they insist, “History has shown that migrants can be innovative and entrepreneurial. Look at the US for an example of a whole culture built on the input of immigrants…This is not a question of politics or nationality, but of saving human lives.” Check out the video above, and read the full statement below.

Videos by VICE

“The music video ‘Refugees In’ is dedicated to the refugees and created at the Pussy Riot performance at Banksy’s Dismaland on September 25th, 2015, with the generous help from director Ralf Schmerberg and music producers Tev Nev and bretonLABS. Today’s Europe faces a big new challenge. The current refugee crisis, will become a defining issue of our generation. Pussy Riot feel this European challenge as our own.750,000 refugees have arrived in Europe so far in 2015. Many more are coming. They are mostly escaping from war or persecution in Syria, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iraq, Sudan. Thousands are dying on the way. In the UK refugees cannot apply for asylum from outside the country – so they are forced to travel there illegally.Why can’t we live in a truly global world, not one with one with locked borders, razor wires and refugee camps? History has shown that migrants can be are innovative and entrepreneurial. Look at the US for an example of a whole culture built on the input of immigrants. Thousands of ordinary people across Europe are trying to help, but most governments are not matching their efforts. We believe in solidarity with human beings in need, wherever they are from, whatever their background. This is not a question of politics or nationality, but of saving human lives.”

