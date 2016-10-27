Pussy Riot’s New Music Video Skewers Trump’s America

Pussy Riot just released a music video for their new song “Make America Great Again,” and it’s a brutal takedown of Donald Trump’s vision of America.

The video—which features music by Ricky Reed and was directed by Jonas Åkerlund, who’s spearheading the new Lords of Chaos movie—imagines an alternate future where Trump is elected president.

The video premiered on VICELAND Wednesday night during our latest episode of our late night talk show Desus & Mero, but if you happened to not be watching our TV channel or just got up to take a pee while it aired, we’ve got you covered. Check out the whole thing above.

Nadya from Pussy Riot will be doing a Reddit AMA Thursday at 12 PM EST, so give the video a watch and hop over to Reddit on Thursday to ask her some questions about it and the dystopia that could (but probably won’t) happen if Trump is elected.