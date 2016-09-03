Embrace Your Inner Jackson Pollock and Use Carrot Tops for a Better Pizza

Disclaimer: This is not a pizza recipe by prop comic Carrot Top.

You can make pesto out of pretty much anything. If you’ve got an abundance of good herbs, then you’re in business. Heck, you don’t even need herbs—those carrot greens in your vegetable crisper that are destined for the compost will work just fine.

Videos by VICE

As you might expect, carrot tops taste a bit like carrots. But they also have a freshness and bitterness that allows them to cut through the richest of oils and nut purées. In other words: it’s pesto time.

And while you’re experimenting, why not combine this pesto with that other great blank canvas of Italian cuisine? That’s right—pizza.

This recipe is sure to inspire your inner pizzaiolo, and once the dough and tomato sauce are done you can become the Jackson Pollock of pizza with your carrot-top pesto and whatever else you have lying around the kitchen.