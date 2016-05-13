Put Some Respek on Birdman’s Name and Watch His “Respek” Video



Screenshot via Revolt

There are moments in history that, in hindsight, seem preordained. As if the world might not be the same had they not come about. Birdman walking into the Breakfast Club a few weeks ago and telling them to “put some respek on my name” before immediately walking back out was one of those moments. It seemed as Birdman had always done this, as though a hole had been ripped in the fabric of space and time and music itself and Birdman had gone back and said it and we had always known the need for respek on Birdman’s name to be true.

Videos by VICE

As if confirming that impression, now Birdman has released a song and video called “Respek” that, well, pretty much continues the sentiment. You could choose not to watch it. But would you really want to do that? Do you really think that’s a good idea? I didn’t think so. Check it out below:

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.