Put Your Damn Shades On, Calvin Harris’s ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ Is Here

The world is an extremely volatile place. Every day brings a new shock, a pang of pseudo-reality, something that no rational, sensible person could have dreamed up a few months in advance. Wars, tweets, unnecessary acts of malice, unlikely triumphs. It can be hard to keep up.

Calvin Harris just released one of this year’s most hotly-anticipated pop records. It features Frank Ocean, Young Thug, Schoolboy Q, Snoop Dogg, Migos, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, D.R.A.M., Lil Yachty, and Kehlani. It’s the sonic interpretation of driving toward Malibu in a red convertible while wearing obnoxiously large sunglasses. It features two of this year’s best pop songs in “Slide” and “Rollin.” One song has Young Thug flying around over a disco beat with Pharrell and Ariana Grande. Another song has Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Takeoff getting sleazy over a wet slap bass.

This Calvin Harris. This one. The same guy who did this.

Listen to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 below.

Alex Robert Ross


