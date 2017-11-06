Putin’s Hypebeasts: Scenes from A Christian Orthodox Gathering

From the 26th to the 28th of October 2017, thousands of people gathered in the Romanian capital of Bucharest and waited for hours for a chance to touch the relics of Saint Demetrios and also some holy artefacts which were brought to Romania by the visiting Patriarch of Moscow, Kirill – the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church. The Patriarch is one of the staunchest supporters of Vladimir Putin, whose regime he has called “a miracle of God”. The Russian government, in its turn, reciprocates the love by having granted the Orthodox Church millions in funding over the past few years.