What Makes These Pancakes So Damn Good? Cheese.

No matter how horrible your morning might be today, there’s no way that it can’t be made better with pancakes.

You know this by now. We’ve flogged Matty Matheson’s fluffy-as-hell pancakes to kingdom come because they are damn, damn good.

But we live in a democracy, and sometimes there are equally fantastic alternatives to try.

To wit, these ricotta pancakes from Ken Addington of Brooklyn’s brunch paradise Five Leaves are made all the more decadent with the addition of lots of mellow cheese and a hat of honeycomb butter.

That’s right: honeycomb. Not the kind you’ll find in a hive, but the candy kind you made as a kid with baking soda, sugar, and maple syrup—lending the final product a rich, caramelized, and slightly salty complexity. Which, of course, goes mighty well with butter.

Happy cooking, readers.