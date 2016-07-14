Putting Grapefruit with Avocado Isn’t as Silly as It Sounds

As we hurtle towards the end of July, silly season will soon be upon us—although judging by the British news cycle roughly between Leicester winning the Premier League and this morning’s #BorisIsBack hashtag, we may now in fact be living in a perpetual state of silliness.

Dog days, cucumber time, the breakdown of British society—whatever you want to call this weird reality we now find ourselves in, it’s the perfect time to throw “normal” cooking rules out of the window.

Which brings us to the union of grapefruit and avocado. Sounds silly, but the combo of zesty citrus and creamy fruit is actually heavenly. Simply combine a ruby red grapefruit with avo, coriander, mayonnaise, and a good portion of crab meat (fresh from the Chesapeake Bay, geography permitting) and you’ll have a summer salad fit for even the most frivolous headline.

Serve with a large bowl of tortilla chips. No peas though, that’s just silly.