Homemade Pizza Bagels Might Be the Best Snack Ever

Pizza bagels stand, to this day, as a crowning achievement in hybrid cuisine. When pizza’s on a bagel, sure—you can eat pizza anytime. But with mini pizza bagels designed by Black Seed bagel genius Dianna Daoheung, you’ll more likely want to eat pizza all the goddamn time.

You’re going to be making your bagels from scratch using a recipe from a chef who makes bagels so good, even jaded New York bagel snobs are willing to line up around the block for one.

Videos by VICE

That means you’ll be making dough, so you’ll want a mixer for the task and a little time to spare. But by the end, you will have made (probably) your first bagel, and then you’re going to turn it into a delicious pizza. Talk about a productive hour-twenty.

Toppings-wise, the bagel bite is your canvas, but obviously you’ll want to pile on your favorite tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. These are in a different league from your bagel bites from back in the day, but the effect is the same: You and whatever lucky guests are present will want to shovel these things into your face.