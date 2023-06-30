This Sports Drink Puts Sick Protein Gains in Your Water

You know, I’d be a much bigger fan of working out if it didn’t leave me feeling like a burlap sack for the rest of the day immediately following a sweat session. Don’t get me wrong: I know that there’s “no pain, no gain,” but that still doesn’t mean that I’m not frustrated when the pursuit of a toned bod (or, at the very least, good health) leaves me with barely enough energy to flip through Netflix—much less bake some chicken thighs or Dyson the hell out of the shag rug in the living room. As much as I could recover by hydrating with good ol’ H20 or with classic neon-colored sports drinks like Gatorade, those options may have hydration benefits or electrolytes or whatever, but they aren’t going to help me get jacked as hell. Fortunately, a new sports drink is here, and it’s all about turning you into a personified version of the ANGRY ASS MUSIC FOR LIFTING HEAVY ASS WEIGHTS Spotify playlist. Listen up, weaklings: PWR LIFT is here, and it’s taking a new, swole approach to staying hydrated and recovering from strain (at the gym… or you know, after a long night featuring three-too-many “shot and a beer” combos).

Part of the Vita Coco brand family, PWR LIFT stands apart from its competition for its approach on protein-infused water. Yes, bro—protein-infused water. With 10 grams of protein in each bottle (via lactose-free, whey protein isolate), PWR LIFT provides an alternative to milkshake-style workout drinks (looking at you, Muscle Milk). With the water-like flavor and texture profile of something like Gatorade, PWR LIFT packs in the protein, but does so without the chalky aftertaste that’s notoriously associated with high-protein drinks and shakes (still looking at you Muscle Milk). Even if you’re allergic to the weight room and just trying to make sure you reach your daily protein intake (which, in case you’re wondering, is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight), I imagine downing a bottle of PWR LIFT is a helluva lot easier (and lower in calories) than chugging a daily cocktail of eggs, beans, and nut butters.

Of course, a drink like this is nothing if it can’t deliver on hydration, and thankfully PWR LIFT comes correct with all the electrolytes (five… if we’re being specific). According to the brand, “this blend of essential minerals has hydrating benefits such as increased water absorption, uptake, and retention.” In other words: Even your hardest cardio sessions and gnarliest hangovers should quake in the face of PWR LIFT’s replenishing properties. Swapping added sugar for natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit, PWR LIFT also has less of the “fluorescent Yellow 5 Mountain Dew-vibe” that Gatorade can embody, while still delivering the fruit-forward flavors you’d look for in a sports drink without the added calories you might get from the competition. For context, OG Gatorade has 80 calories and 21 grams of sugar per 360-milliliter serving, while PWR LIFT has just 50 calories (and, of course 0 grams of sugar) in a 500-milliliter bottle.

So, by now you’re obviously asking—how can I get my hands on some of this protein-infused hydration sauce? Fear not: Whether you’re a weight-slamming sigma male or a chronically dehydrated party monster, PWR LIFT is easy to source directly from the brand (or buy on Amazon). All you have to worry about is whether you prefer Berry Strawberry and Lemon Lime over Berry Pomegranate and Orange Mango (and, of course, if you’re shopping for individual flavors or copping PWR LIFT one variety 12-pack at a time).

Sure, PWR LIFT may have found its home within the hybrid racing space with athletes looking to refuel during the Prime Window of Recovery, but that sure as hell doesn’t mean PWR LIFT won’t help you… well, lift your hungover self out of bed to grab a baconeggancheese (which is, frankly, another great way to work toward your #proteingoals).

Pick up your favorite flavor (or a variety pack) of PWR LIFT here.

