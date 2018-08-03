Q Da Fool’s Joint Project With Zaytoven, ‘100 Keys,’ Is Here

Q Da Fool made the leap from a local star to a formidable national prospect this year. The Maryland rapper’s extensive output of mixtapes since 2016—filled with wide-ranging reports on what street life just outside of Washington DC is like—began to travel further after he dropped his 100 Round Goon tape in 2017. The onslaught got him collaborations with the biggest rappers from the DMV area including Wale, Shy Glizzy, and Fat Trel. That slow grind also landed him a deal with Roc Nation earlier this year.

Since then, the Noisey Next artist has found himself in the favor of some Atlanta heavyweights. In March, he got a stellar verse from Gucci Mane on “BodyGuard.” Then, in June he released his Zaytoven-produced single “The Plug” and promised that he and trap’s most decorated beat maker had a joint project arriving. Today that collaboration, 100 Keys, is here. The project isn’t the first time Zaytoven worked extensively with an artist from the area. Over the past few years he’s produced full mixtapes for DC superstar Shy Glizzy. 100 Keys is a continuation of Zaytoven’s love for DMV artists, but more importantly, it’s a chance for Q Da Fool’s name to start registering with listeners across national and international lines. Listen to the tape below.

Follow Lawrence Burney on Twitter.