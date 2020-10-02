QAnon Believers Think Trump Got COVID On Purpose Because of Course They Do

You might think that QAnon followers, who believe the coronavirus pandemic is fake, might have been a bit upset with their hero, President Donald Trump, when he confirmed he had contracted the virus.

But you’d be wrong.

Instead they are “giddy” because they think Trump is using it as a cover to (what else?) arrest Hillary Clinton.

Trump confirmed he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, hours after it emerged that one of the president’s closest aides, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive.

QAnon followers believe that the coronavirus is fake: among the conspiracy theories being spread by QAnon followers is that COVID-19 was made up to deflect attention from the satanic pedophile ring they believe is being operated by Democrats and Hollywood elites.

Another theory posits that Bill Gates created COVID-19 to mask his plan to embed microchips in everyone through a global vaccine program.

Like all QAnon theories, these are completely baseless.

And yet, despite their ardent belief that coronavirus is a lie, QAnon believers greeted Trump’s announcement Friday morning with glee.

Here is how the Q world is interpreting Trump’s announcement: Trump knows COVID is fake, so his admission that he is infected is actually a power move on the deep state, who think COVID is real because they created it as a power move on Trump. Which all means that Hillary Clinton is getting arrested.

One QAnon Twitter account attempted to suggest that Trump’s announcement was all part of the grand plan, pointing to one of the very earliest posts by the pseudonymous Q from 2017.

“POTUS must isolate himself to prevent negative optics,” the post said.

Multiple QAnon supporters highlighted what they saw as a hidden message in Trump’s own tweet confirming his positive test. The accounts pointed to the word “together” suggesting what Trump really meant was “to get her” in reference to Hillary Clinton.

Another account said: “My hype levels are dangerously high right now.”

Others believe that Trump’s positive test result is a cover for the beginning of the “storm” — an event QAnon supporters believe will see Trump rid Washington of the deep state actors who are protecting the global satanic pedophile ring.

They add that Trump couldn’t have COVID, because he has taken hydroxychloroquine, a drug which Trump previously boosted and taken, but which has been widely proven to be ineffective in preventing people from contracting coronavirus.

Cover: President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, as he returns from Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)