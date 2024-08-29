QAnon Dad Who Killed Kids Over ‘Serpent DNA’ Is Being Medicated Against His Will

Matthew Taylor Coleman allegedly murdered his own kids in 2021 because he believed they had “serpent DNA.” Now, as he awaits trial, he’s being held at a federal medical facility after attempting to mutilate himself in a variety of violent ways.

A California surfer obsessed with QAnon, Coleman drove his two children, Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months, over the border to Mexico and killed them with a spearfishing gun. Afterward, he told authorities he feared they would inevitably grow into monsters and that he was attempting to protect the human race by killing them. He reportedly first learned of “Lizard People” from reading the British conspiracy theorist David Icke.

He said Q, the anonymous leader of the QAnon movement, had been talking to him.

In prison, Coleman reportedly tried to end his own life, causing authorities to medicate him against his will. He’s also under constant observation to prevent him from harming or killing himself.

According to a court filing, a prison physician believes Coleman meets the criteria for unspecified schizophrenia spectrum and other psychiatric disorders. He is still questioning the charges against him, according to prosecutors, which include two counts of murdering US nationals on foreign soil.

According to the original affidavit, “He said visions and signs revealed his wife, A.C. [Abby Coleman], possessed serpent DNA ([He] mentioned that he was not sure if his wife was a shapeshifter) and had passed it onto his children and that all things were pointing to the idea that his children have corrupted DNA that will spread if something is not done about it.”

Abby now lives with family in her home state of Texas. To this day—and despite being medicated since last May—Coleman doesn’t seem to understand what he did wrong.