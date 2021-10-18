QAnon Is Becoming Even More Antisemitic

The organizer of a major QAnon conference in Las Vegas later this week, where at least four sitting GOP lawmakers speak on stage, shared a neo-Nazi film with his 70,000 followers on Sunday evening.

John Sabal, who’s known online as QAnon John, is preparing for Thursday’s “For God and Country: Patriot Double Down” conference, but on Sunday night he took time out of his busy schedule to share a post about people who had praised “Europa – the Last Battle.” It’s a 10-part film that claims Jews created Communism and deliberately started both world wars as part of a plot to found Israel by provoking the innocent Nazis, who were only defending themselves.

“If you want to know the truth, well look no further. Here it is, escape the matrix and watch it today,” the post Sabal shared said.

QAnon John, the organizer behind the Patriot Roundup and Patriot Double-Down is now promoting the neo-Nazi propaganda film Europa: the Last Battle. pic.twitter.com/ZQSgEuHZdO — Feminist Proper Gander (@dappergander) October 18, 2021

Moments later, Sabal shared a direct link to allow his followers to watch the film on the alternative video-sharing site Rumble.

While this film has been shared by some of QAnon’s more fringe and extremist figures, the fact Sabal feels emboldened to share it so publicly is a testament to how antisemitic thinking has become normalized within the movement.

This was reflected in the comments under the posts from Sabal’s followers who offered no pushback against his support of such antisemitic content.

annnnd we're off to the races pic.twitter.com/JSZNdXdav1 — Feminist Proper Gander (@dappergander) October 18, 2021

When one follower did attempt to criticize Sabal for posting the link, other members of the channel quickly attacked that user, claiming they were some sort of undercover agent of the “deep state.”

Others credulously claimed the user criticizing Sabal had misunderstood the film: “I’m sorry that’s what you took away from our neo-Nazi film. It’s really about how killing the Jews is necessary and good because they’re not real Jews,” one of Sabal’s followers wrote.

Is makes QAnon influencers sharing neo-nazi propaganda important vectors of violent extremist propaganda dissemination. — maargentino.bsky.social (@_MAArgentino) October 18, 2021

After Sabal’s comments were highlighted by extremist researchers on Twitter, the posts mysteriously disappeared from his channel.

The video series is very well-known in extremist circles, yet apparently Sabal shared it completely innocently with his tens of thousands of followers.

“He had no idea that there was any anti-Semitism connected to that film,” Sabal’s partner Amy told VICE News in a message. “He has never even watched the movie. It was referred to him by a supposed ‘trusted’ source.”

Later this week, Sabal will host a raft of GOP lawmakers, including sitting Arizona Reps. Wendy Rogers and Sonny Borrelli. Also scheduled to speak are multiple Republican candidates running for secretary of state, including candidates in the swing states of Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.

Jim Marchant, who's running for secretary of state in Nevada, is back on the list of special guests at the upcoming Las Vegas QAnon conference. Three other sec of state runners will also appear as guests:



Kristina Karamo – Michigan

Mark Finchem – Arizona

Rachel Hamm – California pic.twitter.com/A3kOCpmUyX — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 16, 2021

Despite calling himself “QAnon John,” and even though many of the movement’s biggest influencers will be sharing speaking time with members of the Republican Party, Sabal has in the past claimed this is not a QAnon conference. Among them will be Ron Watkins, who facilitated the rise of QAnon and who last week announced his plan to run for Congress.