QAnon Lawyer Lin Wood Is Way More Extreme Than You Thought

Last month Lin Wood sued the State Bar of Georgia’s disciplinary board, claiming its request for him to undergo a mental health exam in order to keep his law license violated his First Amendment rights.

Turns out that might not’ve been the QAnon-promoting lawyer’s smartest move.

In court filings this week in response to Wood’s lawsuit, the disciplinary board said Wood’s failure to undergo a mental health exam wouldn’t automatically see his license suspended—because it was just one part of a much broader investigation into Wood’s behavior.

And according to an outline of the investigation in those documents, Wood is facing an uphill struggle to hold onto his license, because his well-documented unhinged behavior, in and out of the courtroom, appears to make a mental health evaluation almost superfluous.

Besides Wood’s spreading of baseless conspiracy theories about the election, the State Bar of Georgia’s disciplinary board says it’s also investigating his physical and verbal attacks on former law colleagues, his claim that he was going to become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court based on a prophecy that he heard on YouTube, and claims that he seems to believe he is God.

“I will deliver a fiery judgment against you on earth. Who the fuck did you think you were dealing with? You were screwing around with me, but I was someone else in disguise. You in fact have been screwing around with God Almighty,” Wood wrote in an email sent in the middle of the night to a dozen former colleagues in February 2020.

Grievance proceedings like the one against Wood are typically conducted in private, but because Wood sued the disciplinary board to have the case thrown out, the details of the investigation have now been made public.

Wood, who was kicked off Twitter in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, was asked by the State Bar of Georgia to undergo a mental health exam in February as part of an investigation into his capacity to practice law.

Wood made the confidential investigation public on his Telegram channel, where he has amassed 850,000 followers. Wood has used that channel to call on his followers to harass the members of the disciplinary board and to raise money for his legal fight.

And rather than shying away from controversy while the investigation is conducted, Wood has instead leaned into it. Last month he appeared at the anti-vaxxer Health and Freedom conference in Tulsa where he spoke on stage and made Q gestures to the crowd.

OAN rapidly cuts away from Lin Wood after he starts making QAnon Q's in the air. pic.twitter.com/HUbo4B8r3S — Will Sommer (@willsommer) April 17, 2021

Wood is also linked to Cyber Ninjas, the Florida company conducting the ongoing audit of ballots in Arizona, where the auditors are currently spending their time searching for bamboo fibers based on a wild conspiracy theory spread by a failed inventor who once hunted for the Ark of the Covenant.

Throughout all this, Wood has also been campaigning to become the chairman of the Republican Party in South Carolina, where a fellow QAnon promoter, Tracy Beanz, was recently elected to a GOP leadership position.

The documents filed in Atlanta this week reveal for the first time the scope of the investigation into Wood and the type of incidents that could see him lose his law licence.

Many of the incidents referred to in the documents come from another ongoing lawsuit against Wood in Fulton County, involving his former colleagues. These include allegations of physical violence.

Wood attacked one of his colleagues in an elevator in the fall of 2019, and later that year, he attacked another colleague at his own home after the colleague went there out of concern for Wood’s well-being. Wood has acknowledged and apologized for the attacks.

He also made threats of violence in voicemails: In one message, he threatened to beat one of his former law colleagues with a switch until “he couldn’t sit down for 20 fucking years.” In another to the colleague he had previously attacked in the elevator, he said: “Man oh man, you’re glad you’re not with me in an elevator with me right now, buddy.”

In another message threatening to “destroy” a former colleague, Wood said: “By the time I am through with [him], he’s going to wish all I had done was fuck his wife.”

The Fulton County lawsuit also says that Wood was concerned about the details of his attacks against his former colleagues coming to light because he was worried that it would undermine his imminent receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and appointment as the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Wood allegedly believed that he would be appointed to the highest seat in the U.S. justice system based on a prophecy he heard in a YouTube video and a conspiracy theory that Chief Justice John Roberts would be revealed to be part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring and was being blackmailed by liberals to rule in their favor.

The filing by the State Bar of Georgia’s disciplinary board flagged Wood’s previous calls to execute Mike Pence, that Chief Justice Roberts was part of a child sex-trafficking ring, and that Hilary Clinton and the FBI were involved in a plot to execute federal judges in 2016.

And it also noted that Wood recently had his permission to appear in a Delaware court revoked by a judge who said Wood’s post-election lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump “exhibited a toxic stew of mendacity, prevarication, and surprising incompetence.”