QB Somehow Manages To Throw Perfect TD Pass After Being Swung Around Twice

To quote the venerable Kendrick Lamar, this “right stroke…” (from a high school JV football team in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) “…just put lil’ baby in a spiral.” Well, two spirals.

On Monday night, freshman quarterback Ambrose Fletcher, identified by lehighvalleylive.com, found himself with 20 seconds on the clock, roughly 10 yards from the end zone, with a hefty defender hoisting him by the waist like a shot put. Fletcher did two full spins and not only avoided the sack, but held on—somehow, defying gravity itself—to launch a near-perfect spiral to his teammate Patrick Gill for a touchdown.

Check it out:

The whole thing has an eerie quality like it was planned this way—but no way you could replicate this even with 100 tries. Let’s just hope he gets a callup to varsity. He certainly caught our attention.

Freedom High beat Easton, 13-12.

[major h/t to @lightsonree]