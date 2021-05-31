What It’s Like To Be a Zillennial, the Generation Caught Between Gen Z and Millennials

Zillennials are the in-between factor, like we’re playing the referees between Gen Z and Millennials. We have a lot of work ethic like millennials, but are also in that sweet spot where we still believe in following our dreams like Gen Z, who have a more positive outlook towards opportunities. I co-host a podcast, called Zillennial Canon, where I regularly speak about how social media became prevalent as we [zillennials] were coming of age. So even though my 17-year-old sister and I Snapchat the same way, her entire life has been defined by social media, whereas only half of mine has. In the Gen Z-millennial war, I tend to agree more with Gen Z because millennials get so riled up, whereas Gen Z is pretty chilled out. As a zillennial, my humour is so drenched in irony that it’s hard to use the laughing emoji, which is so overused unironically. I think our ironic and dark sense of humour comes from the generational trauma of having suffered through the worst of terrorist attacks, but also global crises like climate change.