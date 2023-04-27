Everything You Need to Know About Magic Mushrooms

Like the endless mycelial networks that thread through our planet’s ecosystems, magic mushrooms are now thoroughly entangled in 21st century culture. Shrooms—defined by their main psychedelic compound, psilocybin —are the new weed , and the act of taking consistent, sub-perceptible doses of them (microdosing) is now a common way to dip your toes in psychedelic waters. Meanwhile, the benefits of embarking on a full-dose mushroom journey is fast becoming a hot topic among therapists, researchers, and laymen alike, as anecdotal and scientific evidence increasingly suggest that psilocybin can do wonders for depression , anxiety, and trauma.

There are thousands of fungi varieties out there—poisonous and precious, medicinal and magical. Those that feature psychedelic properties are often called magic mushrooms or shrooms, and usually contain the psychedelic substance psilocybin. There are more than 180 types of magic mushrooms, and at least 60 of those are within the Psilocybe genus. Other types of psychedelic fungi include Panaeolus and Claviceps (e.g. Ergot, the type of fungi from which LSD is synthesized—but that's another story). Every variety varies in potency and effect; a gram of one might result in a very different trip as the same amount of another.

So, as we step further into a future in which psilocybin gummies will most probably become a normal fixture on the shelves of health food stores, we decided to create a definitive guide to what magic mushrooms are, how they affect us and the best way to prepare for a mystical psychedelic experience .

Indeed, as a journalist and the co-founder of psychedelic magazine DoubleBlind , I've been reporting on psilocybin for over half a decade, and experimented with my own first hand experiences for even longer. I've interviewed scientists, researchers, therapists, policy wonks, attorneys, and shamans about the history of magic mushrooms, how to use them safely, and what the potential benefits and risks are.

By 1971, the burgeoning field of psychedelic research in the US was deemed to have gone too far. President Richard Nixon’s ‘War on Drugs’ included the outlawing of psilocybin by placing it on Schedule 1 of the United States Controlled Substances Act, alongside heroin, weed, and LSD. Only in the past decade has research been resurrected. Psilocybin is now being used in research at institutions like Johns Hopkins and NYU, where scientists are looking at its efficacy in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for treating conditions like depression, end-of-life anxiety (among terminally ill patients), eating disorders, addiction, and more. Meanwhile, jurisdictions around the country (such as Denver, Oakland, and other localities with successful "Decriminalize Nature" campaigns) have begun to decriminalize psilocybin .

As far as modern history goes, the Oaxacan curandera (or medicine woman) Maria Sabina is credited with introducing magic mushrooms to the West, although this was not her intention. In 1955, she allowed the amateur mycologist R. Gordon Wasson to take part in a sacred healing ceremony, which he then wrote about in a seminal article for TIME magazine, thus triggering a wave of pilgrimages from scientists, philosophers and pleasure seekers in search of similar experiences. Recent academia on this topic has attached a damaging legacy to this moment: “From an Indigenous perspective, psilocybin research and drug development tells a story of extraction, cultural appropriation, bioprospecting, and colonization,” read one research paper .

Magic mushrooms came to be used sacramentally and medicinally among cultures around the world, from Central America to Siberia, for centuries if not millenia . The Nahuatl language used by the Aztecs referred to these mushrooms as teonanacatl, meaning "flesh of the gods."

Psilocybin can be ingested in various ways, but essentially: yes. If you're talking about organic material—that is, dried mushrooms—one might typically eat them whole or grind them up and brew them into a tea. Some people swear by soaking them in lemon juice to increase their potency (known as “lemon tekking”), but there’s little scientific proof for this method. If you're intending to make microdosable pills, then the mushrooms can be ground into powder and put into capsules. There’s also plenty of boutique shroom companies crafting them into artisan chocolates, gummies, and other types of edibles.

A standard dose of psilocybin is about 3.5 grams, colloquially known as "an eighth" (of an ounce). That said, it's possible to feel the psychoactive effects of psilocybin with as little as half a gram. A standard microdose —intended to be just sub-perceptible—is about a quarter gram, while a standard macrodose—better known as a "heroic dose"—begins at about five grams. Some beginners like to start with something between a microdose and a gram to get a feel for the psychedelic experience, while others choose to go straight in with a heroic dose in order to truly understand what it means to trip.

What about all this ‘set and setting’ stuff?

Set and setting refers to a person's mental/emotional state going into a trip, as well as the context and environment surrounding it. There's no "right way" to do shrooms, but there are best practices. You can do them recreationally at a concert or camping trip, ceremonially in a spiritual setting, or in a more clinical way, usually lying on your back the whole time with eye shades, headphones (with curated music for the experience), and someone on hand who isn’t tripping.

If you're new to magic mushrooms, then a guide or ‘trip-sitter’ (whether that be a professional underground therapist or a close and trusted friend) is a great idea. That way, if you get to a challenging point in the trip, they can help you re-ground, remind you to breathe, and reassure you that everything is okay. It's also helpful to set an intention: Is there something about yourself you wish to learn, or a dilemma you need new perspective on? Don't expect full healing from one mushroom trip, but know that it can teach you things to integrate into your daily life that may help you grow and change habits.